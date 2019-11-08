New actor cast as Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale after Asan N’Jie sacked from soap

Emmerdale character Ellis Chapman has been recast after actor Asan N’Jie was sacked from the soap in September.

N’Jie’s contract on the soap was terminated by ITV after he reportedly brawled with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

He had appeared in the soap since 2018 and was nominated for best newcomer at the awards ceremony for a storyline involving Ellis being stabbed.

Aaron Anthony will play Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale (ITV)

Ellis will now be played by Aaron Anthony, who has had TV roles in Delicious and Doctors.

Emmerdale viewers last month saw N’Jie bow out of the soap as Ellis went to Dubai to work at his mother Jessie’s school as a PE assistant.

But Ellis will be back in the village in December, returning unannounced just as tensions grow between his father Al (Michael Wildman) and brother Billy (Jay Kontzle).

Anthony said: “Emmerdale is a cracking show with a brilliant cast that I’m over the moon to now be a part of.

“I know Ellis is a well-loved character and I’m looking forward to continuing his journey and all that’s in store for him.”

N’Jie later apologised for his “completely unacceptable” behaviour at the awards ceremony.

He was reported to have sworn and thrown punches at Lomas, 44, following the ceremony at the Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

Following his termination, the actor said in a statement that he wanted “to learn” from his actions.

“My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character,” he said.

“I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

“I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.”