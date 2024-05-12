Liz Truss, NHS waiting times and Vladimir Putin all feature in Bafta gags

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan have poked fun at the economy after Liz Truss’s spell as prime minister, NHS waiting times and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hosted the Bafta TV awards.

The duo, who hosted the ceremony for the second consecutive time, opened the show with a monologue featuring a host of “topical” gags.

“Deal Or No Deal returned with Stephen Mulhern as the host, although thanks to Liz Truss the banker hasn’t been able to offer him anything lower than a 17% five-year fixed rate,” Ranganathan joked, referencing Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Former prime minister Liz Truss was the target of jokes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Last month, Ms Truss again refused to apologise for the banking crisis, pointing out that “mortgage rates have gone up across the world”, and reiterated her criticism of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Beckett continued the opening monologue: “At the end of last year, Ncuti Gatwa became the 15th incarnation of Doctor Who.”

“At least someone could get a doctor’s appointment – am I right guys?” Ranganathan joked.

Beckett said “here we go, did someone order double politics”, to which Ranganathan replied: “A little bit of topical.”

The duo also made reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s also been loads of great documentaries and current affairs shows this year, such as Putin Vs The West,” Ranganathan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was mentioned at the Baftas (Nick Potts/PA)

“Unfortunately, we’ve been told that Putin can’t make it tonight. But a lot of the West is here,” Beckett joked.

Ranganathan closed the monologue saying he hoped the awards go “some small way to bringing the country together”.

“Like Elton John at Glastonbury, the final of The Traitors or Nigel Farage on I’m A Celebrity,” he joked, referencing the British politician placing third on the ITV reality show.

The duo kicked off the Bafta TV awards issuing stern instructions to the star-studded audience.

Beckett said: “We are back for a second year as hosts. There were a few mistakes made last year so if you win, we love a good acceptance speech – but keep it tight.”

Ranganathan added: “Actually don’t say anything at all.

“Producers, you can come up to the stage if you must, but please stand at the back and let the famous people talk.

“To the actors, it’s impossible to ‘fall in love with a script’ – you read it, you liked it and thought it would make you some money.”

Beckett continued: “If you have got to make a political point remember we have got to follow you, so keep it light.”