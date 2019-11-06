Advertising
FKA twigs: It’s OK not to feel amazing all the time
The music star said that she understands herself more as she gets older.
Singer FKA twigs has said she has learned that she does not have to feel “amazing all the time”, particularly as a woman of colour.
The 31-year-old music star also said that, in a world that is “obsessed” with superheroes in films, she has yet to see a female character she can fully identify with.
Discussing her lyric “I’ve never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi” from her song Home With You, FKA twigs told Radio 1’s Future Sounds With Annie Mac: “I think it’s becoming apparent, especially as I get older and as I get to know myself, that it’s OK not to feel amazing all the time.
“It’s OK for me, as a woman of colour, not to feel like a Nubian queen all the time, who’s perfectly sitting on my throne of greatness.
“It’s just not my reality, but yet I know that I’m still perfect the way that I am, and I know that I still can do whatever I want, and I can dream big and I can achieve my dreams and that has nothing to do with my completeness in the moment.”
She added: “I think that’s what I mean by ‘I’ve never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi.’ I haven’t, and now in this age where we’re obsessed with superheroes and all these huge franchises making these amazing big films, I’m yet to see a female character who is beautifully strong and perfect and flawed and is a full range.
“Even our idea of what a pop star is or idea of what a female icon is is often very complete.”
Advertising
The electronic music and art-pop star said: “I grew up with these amazing women standing there in a sparkly outfit, hair blowing in a wind machine, fist pumping in this moment when they appear on stage.
“That’s amazing and it’s so valid but it’s just not how I am.”
Singer-songwriter FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, took part in a session for the radio programme at the BBC’s Maida Vale studios, which were transformed into a 1970s living room, complete with intricate costumes for herself and her band.
She performed her songs Cellophane and Home With You, from her forthcoming second album Magdalene, and a cover of Ella Fitzgerald’s Summertime.
The full interview and session can be heard from 7pm on Wednesday on Radio 1.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.