Channel 4 to air new series of Rick And Morty in UK

Channel 4 has obtained the rights to show the new series of Rick And Morty in the UK.

The cult hit animated comedy will return to screens in January of 2020.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the award-winning sci-fi cartoon follows a crazed genius and his reluctant grandson through their space and time-hopping misadventures.

Season 4 begins Sunday at 11:30pm on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/KLnzBpM57r — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 5, 2019

Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4, said: “Millions of fans have been waiting for more than two years for a new series of Rick And Morty, the most brilliantly bonkers show on television.

“We’re thrilled that it will be aired exclusively on Channel 4 and I promise it will be worth the wait.”

The upcoming fourth series of Rick And Morty will be split into two parts of five episodes each, and will air on Channel 4 in the UK with repeats on E4.

Broadcast rights for the show are part of a partnership with Adult Swim.

Following mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, the show first aired in 2014.

The comedy series makes use of science fiction concepts, and is pervaded with a nihilistic world view.

It has won an Emmy Award for outstanding animated programme.