David Copperfield leads nominations for British independent film awards

Armando Iannucci’s film based on the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield leads the nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) with 11 nods.

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, which opened the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month, is a retelling of the classic book and uses colour-blind casting, with Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel in the titular role.

It is nominated for best British independent film, best screenplay, best actor for Patel, best supporting actor for Hugh Laurie and best supporting actress for Tilda Swinton.

Patel will compete for the best actor prize alongside Sam Adewunmi for The Last Tree; Tom Burke for The Souvenir; Kris Hitchen for Sorry We Missed You; and Josh O’Connor for Only You.

Adewunmi is also nominated in the most promising newcomer category, alongside Swinton’s daughter Honor Swinton Byrne for The Souvenir, Lorn Macdonald for Beats, Roxanne Scrimshaw for Lynn + Lucy and Vicky Knight for Dirty God.

Thrilled with the results of this year’s @BIFA_film noms! Sam Adewumni for Best Actor & Most Promising Newcomer, Ruthxjiah Bellenea – Best Supporting Actress & Shaheen Baig/Aisha Bywaters for @TheLastTreeFilm… pic.twitter.com/AHdOAlS7Z9 — Picturehouse Entertainment (@PicturehouseEnt) October 30, 2019

Knight is also recognised in the best actress category alongside Renee Zellweger, who received a nod for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy; Jessie Buckley, who is nominated for playing an aspiring country singer in Wild Rose; Holliday Grainger, for the big screen adaptation of the book Animals; and Sally Hawkins is recognised for Eternal Beauty.

The other nominees for the best British independent film are Bait, For Sama, The Souvenir and Wild Rose.

Laurie will compete in the best supporting actor category alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor for The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind; Edilson Manuel Olvera Nunes for Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story; Peter Mullan for The Vanishing; and Bluey Robinson for Dirty God.

Meanwhile, Swinton is nominated in the best supporting actress category alongside Jessica Barden for Scarborough; Ruthxjiah Bellenea for The Last Tree; Elizabeth Debicki for Vita & Virginia; and Julie Walters for Wild Rose.

The winners will be announced at the British Independent Film Award ceremony on December 1 at Old Billingsgate.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Aisling Bea.