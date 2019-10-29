Robbie Williams pops in to see cast of The Boy In The Dress

Robbie Williams paid a surprise visit to the cast of new musical The Boy In The Dress.

The show is based on the novel by David Walliams and features new music by pop star Williams and his long-term writing partner Guy Chambers.

Angels singer Williams said it was “overwhelming to be in front of such a talented cast” and watching the rehearsals brought back memories.

Robbie Williams said the visit brought back memories (Leo Baron)

“I went to a lot of theatre when I was a kid and I was in a lot of theatre as a kid and I remember the overwhelming feeling of people clapping for me and cheering for me,” he said.

“It was the first time that I thought maybe I’m good at something, and to this day, that moment is still palpable.

“Looking at this young cast and seeing them perform, I feel like I know them because, I’ve been them,” the singer and former X Factor judge added.

The musical tells the story of star striker and fashion lover Dennis and is adapted by former RSC writer-in-residence Mark Ravenhill.

It opens at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on November 8 2019, and runs until March 8 2020.