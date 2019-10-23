Chantelle Atkins breaks down over miscarriage in EastEnders images

A tearful Chantelle Atkins is comforted by her mother Karen Taylor in images showing the aftermath of her miscarriage.

Monday night’s episode of the BBC One series saw Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) suffer contractions and take herself to the hospital alone.

Karen comforts Chantelle in EastEnders (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

In dramatic scenes the hairdresser was handed an ultrasound that revealed she had lost her baby with husband Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith).

The same night Gray announces to friends and family at the Queen Vic that he and Chantelle were expecting a child.

Chantelle will go to her mother for help (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

And in scenes due to aired on Thursday, Chantelle will go to her mother Karen (Lorraine Stanley) for help processing the news.

The episode airs on October 24.