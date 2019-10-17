Why is Fearne Cotton urging the public to give up meat for 24 hours?

Fearne Cotton has urged the public to go vegan for 24 hours, saying it is the “perfect way” to explore plant-based alternatives.

The TV star, 38, is joined by singer Gabrielle Aplin, 27, as well as fitness bloggers Zanna Van Dijk and Stefanie Moir in the #GoVegan24 campaign.

The effort, organised by vegan charity Viva!, asks the public to temporarily give up meat and dairy on World Vegan Day, November 1.

The poster for the #GoVegan24 campaign (Viva!/PA)

Cotton said: “For many people who find giving up animal-based products difficult, #GoVegan24 gives them a perfect way of exploring the benefits of veganism.”

Earlier this month she published Happy Vegan: Easy Plant-based Recipes to Make the Whole Family Happy, and has discussed her diet on her Happy Place podcast.

Aplin said: “We can all play a part now in halting wildlife extinctions. #GoVegan24 is a first step on that journey.

“I went vegan because I realised that eating animals affects everything — from the environment to health and poverty. We can each levy our consumer power to do our part for the world.

Gabrielle Aplin performs in London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“#GoVegan24 is your first step on that journey.”

Viva! founder and director Juliet Gellatley said: “Our once-pristine natural world is disappearing before our very eyes. Wildlife is under huge threat from livestock farming and overfishing.

“We’re calling on people who might not have felt they can commit to going vegan full time to try it for 24 hours on World Vegan Day on 1 November.

“I’m certain they won’t be disappointed.”

Founded in 1994 and based in Bristol, Viva! campaigns for a vegan world and counts Heather Mills and the poet Benjamin Zephaniah among its patrons.