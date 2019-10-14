Rapper Tricky on life after daughter’s death: Music doesn’t sound the same

Rapper and producer Tricky has said that “music doesn’t even sound the same” since the death of his daughter.

The trip hop star’s daughter Mazy Topley-Bird died at the age of 24 on May 8, which he said was the “day my world ended”.

Tricky, real name Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws, told The Guardian: “One of the biggest problems with my daughter is that I’ve never loved anybody that much before.

“I was there at her birth. And all of a sudden I started feeling things. And it was too much for me. Because I was emotionally numb, and it was easier for me to get through life being emotionally numb, but then suddenly I was feeling things.

“I’ve lost people before, like grandmothers, but I’ve bounced back.”

He added: “This is different. Everything looks different, even music doesn’t sound the same. I feel like I’m losing my mind.

“I was in Islington yesterday and I was hoping I was going to see her, hoping she’s gonna walk up to me.”

Tricky, who was an early collaborator with Massive Attack and rose to fame as a musical pioneer in the early 1990s, had Mazy – who was also known as Mina – with his former partner musician Martina Topley-Bird.

An inquiry is currently being held into the cause of her death.

The 51-year-old musician said he is going through therapy to deal with the loss of his daughter, and that is “really good”.

He also said that he previously thought his late mother – who died when he was aged four – was watching over him.

He said: “And I did believe that. Until May 8 this year. Because that was the day my world ended.

“So if she was supposed to be looking after me, what the f***’s happened?”

He added: “I’ve lost my belief. Hopefully I will get it back.”

Tricky, who was nominated for a Mercury Prize following his critically-acclaimed debut solo album Maxinquaye in 1995, will release his autobiography Hell Is Round The Corner on October 31.