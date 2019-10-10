Second queen sashays away after failing Downton Abbey challenge on Drag Race UK

Drag Race’s youngest ever contestant has said her stint on the UK version of the show proves that queens do not have to be gay to succeed in the world of drag.

Scaredy Kat, who is bisexual and has a girlfriend, became the second contestant eliminated from the BBC Three show after failing to impress during a Downton Abbey-themed episode on Thursday night.

The remaining nine contestants were challenged to recreate scenes from a camped-up comedy-drama titled Downton Draggy, with Camden “pub queen” Baga Chipz coming out top and securing the week’s Ru Peter badge.

Scaredy Kat was eliminated from the show (Leigh Keily/BBC/PA)

But 19-year-old Scaredy Kat’s inexperience hampered her on-screen antics, placing her in the bottom two alongside Blu Hydrangea.

The pair served dramatic 1980s-inspired dance moves to Venus by Bananarama during a tense lip-sync battle but Scaredy Kat failed to hit a high note and RuPaul ultimately ordered her to “sashay away”.

She said: “Scaredy, they say cats have nine lives and I know we haven’t seen the last of you yet.”

After leaving the stage to cheers from the other queens, she said: “It feels a bit shit but I’m quite proud of myself. I think I’ve proven that you know don’t have to be gay to do this.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Graham Norton joined Michelle Visage and RuPaul on the judging panel (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’m 19 now but god knows what’s going to happen in the future, maybe I’ll even end up in Hollywood.”

Scaredy Kat surprised her fellow contestants by revealing she has a girlfriend, who performs female drag under the name Pussy, during the first episode.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams joined Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel.

And Scaredy Cat’s one victory of the night came during the week’s so-called look challenge, which saw the queens serving up a Bond girl-inspired outfit.

The 10 queens at the series premiere at Bloomsbury Ballroom in London (Ian West/PA)

Williams said of Scaredy Kat’s look: “Tonight this is my favourite look, it’s like Wes Anderson did a Bond movie and I would totally watch that.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three.