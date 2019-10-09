Adam Sandler movie revealed as surprise film at London Film Festival

The Adam Sandler movie Uncut Gems has been revealed as the surprise film at the BFI London Film Festival.

The comedian takes a rare dramatic turn in the movie, as a fast-talking New York jewellery dealer trying to pay his debts after he acquires a rare gem stone.

It also stars Idina Menzel and the NBA player Kevin Garnett, as well as singer The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye.

Actors Judd Hirsch, from left, Adam Sandler, Mike Francesa, Noa Fisher, writer/director Josh Safdie, actor Eric Bogosian, actress Julia Fox, writer/director/editor Benny Safdie, and actor Kevin Garnett of the film Uncut Gems (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

The anxiety-inducing film first premiered at the Telluride International Film Festival in August, where it generated Oscar buzz for Sandler and netted him some of the best reviews of his career.

The film was unveiled in London with a video message, recorded in the back room of a jewellers, from Sandler and director brothers Josh and Benny Safdie to enthusiastic applause from the crowd in the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Sandler said: “Hello London, thank you so much for letting us be a part of this great festival.

“We unfortunately couldn’t come because it’s a Jewish holiday but we will make it out there in a month or so.”

Gesturing to jewellery around him, he said: “We will wear this stuff when we come to you.”

The Safdies, who previously directed Good Time starring Robert Pattinson, revealed they had spent ten years getting the film made, adding: “It’s a real honour, it’s amazing to be the surprise film and we hope you guys are surprised.”