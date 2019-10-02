Zoe Ball to miss Strictly spin-off It Takes Two due to flu

Zoe Ball has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two while suffering from a “nasty bout of flu”.

Gethin Jones, 41, will replace the presenter and DJ – who has been unable to broadcast her Radio 2 breakfast programme this week – on Wednesday night’s BBC Two show.

It is not yet known whether Ball, 48, will be well enough to return for Thursday or Friday’s It Takes Two.

Gutted to say I’ve been taken down by a nasty bout of flu. Huge apologies for missing the R2 Breakfast Show & It Takes Two. Thanks to @Nicki_Chapman & @GethincJones for stepping in. Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love ❤️ to anyone else illin with this flu, it’s such a stinker — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) October 1, 2019

Rylan Clark-Neal hosted Tuesday’s programme, as planned.

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli have signed up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Last year’s winner Stacey Dooley has previously been announced as host of the 2020 event.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour judges (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Head judge Ballas said: “I had such a wonderful time this year on my first Strictly tour, so I’m really looking forward to doing it again in 2020!”

The tour will also feature some of the celebrities and professional dancers from the 17th series of the BBC One show as well as a Relaxed Performance, in association with the National Autistic Society, in Nottingham.

Stacey Dooley will return to Strictly Come Dancing as the new host for the live tour (Trevor Leighton/PA)

Audiences will also have the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Information is at www.strictlycomedancinglive.com