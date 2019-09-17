The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on his birthday

The Prodigy have paid tribute to late frontman Keith Flint on his birthday.

Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 this year.

Bandmates in the dance music group have wished a happy birthday to “Flinty”, who would have been celebrating his 50th birthday.

Prodigy star Keith Flint would have turned 50 (Anthony Devlin)

In a tweet, his friends Liam Howlett and Maxim wrote: “Happy birthday Flinty , not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts, we miss you brother. Raise the roof wherever u are muthaf****.”

The life of Flint was celebrated at a service during a private funeral at St Mary’s church in Bocking, Essex.

(The Prodigy)

His bandmates previously described him as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”, adding that the singer was their “brother and best friend”.

Fans took to Twitter to share their birthday wishes, with one saying: “Happy birthday to the most good hearted and the greatest raver in the world.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday to a legend, RIP and continue to light up the sky.”