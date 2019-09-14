David Walliams reveals the one act he regrets using golden buzzer for in BGT

David Walliams has revealed the act he regrets sending through to the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, saying that it happened in a “moment of madness”.

He said it was when the golden buzzer was introduced to the talent show in 2014 that he made the error, sending through a singer who was unpopular with the other judges, as well as viewers at home.

Walliams told Dermot O’Leary on his BBC Radio 2 show: “The first (golden buzzer) I did just sort of in a moment of madness.

“It was a guy called Christian Spridon, who was a singer who sung Sex Bomb, and basically all the other judges didn’t like him and they all pressed their buzzers, and then I think Simon (Cowell) pressed my buzzer, so that meant his audition was over.

“And sort of in a fit… I just pushed the golden buzzer. I didn’t really think it through – it was an odd sort of unpopular decision,” David continued.

“But it made for quite a good story, and he seemed like a good guy.

“I did like his act, but he probably wasn’t the most deserving recipient.”

Advertising

At the time of Walliams’ decision, fans were baffled and took to Twitter to complain about his move to send Spridon through to the semi-finals.

Walliams is currently appearing in Britain’s Got Talent spin-off The Champions alongside fellow judges Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

It sees past winners and finalists of the talent show from around the world competing against each other to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions continues on ITV.