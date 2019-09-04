Man charged with selling fatal drugs to rapper Mac Miller

A man has been charged with supplying drugs to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose, authorities have said.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, who lives in the Hollywood Hills, is alleged to have sold the musician counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Mac Miller, 26, died on September 7 last year and the Los Angeles coroner later determined he died of an overdose and had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his body.

According to a DEA affidavit, on September 5 Pettit agreed to supply Miller with 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and the sedative Xanax.

However, it is alleged that in an early hours delivery, Pettit sold the hip hop star counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

According to the DEA, hours after reports of Miller’s death emerged, Pettit sent a message to a friend saying, “Most likely I will die in jail.”

Advertising

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, died after snorting the counterfeit oxycodone pills, investigators believe.

The DEA said another alleged drug dealer supplied Miller with other drugs before his death, but they did not contain fentanyl.

Pettit is expected to appear in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday. If convicted, he would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Miller was known by many as a former boyfriend of the pop star Ariana Grande.

His final album, 2018’s Swimming, earned Miller a posthumous Grammy nomination for best rap album.