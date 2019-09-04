Drake hits the red carpet in London for Top Boy premiere

Drake joined the cast of Top Boy in London for the series three premiere, after helping to resurrect the show.

The rapper was stylish and smart in a dark suit and top, with a chunky chain around his neck, as he arrived at the Hackney Picturehouse.

Drake (Ian West/PA)

He was joined by the crime drama’s stars including Ashley Walters and Shone Romulus.

Newcomers Thiago Silva rapper Dave, real name David Omoregie, and up-and-comer Little Simz, real name Simbi Ajikawo, were also at the event.

Ashley Walters (left) and Drake (Ian West/PA)

The new series will see Dushane (Walters) return from exile to his home in London to reclaim his place in the drug market.

He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his partner and rival who is also returning to the same streets after leaving prison.

Advertising

Dave Omoregie(Ian West/PA)

Top Boy originally aired on Channel 4, ending in 2013 after two seasons.

With the help of Drake, it has now been revived for a 10-episode run on Netflix.