First Dates star Fred Sirieix made to feel ‘like second-class citizen’

First Dates star Fred Sirieix says that he feels like a second-class citizen after dealing with the Home Office.

The French maitre’d has complained that he was asked for proof of residence in the country for five years, when the UK has been his home for 27.

Sirieix revealed his being asked was a mistake and he has been ultimately granted settled status, but has branded the immigration process a disturbing waste off time.

Good news! @ukhomeoffice both called and emailed me. They apologised for the mistake. As a permanent resident with ILR there was no need to apply in the first place. Still I have been granted #settledstatus with immediate effect. — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) September 3, 2019

He also blamed the “Brexit shambles” for the complications.

The TV star wrote on Twitter: “As small as this may seem to some, the whole thing was deeply upsetting and unsettling. I could not find proofs of residency last night and woke up at 4am to check

“After all these years in the UK it is so wrong to make people feel like second-class citizens.”

How unnecessary and a total waste of time #settledstatus SO SO SO WRONG #brexitshambles — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) September 3, 2019

After being asked for details about his status in the UK, the issue was resolved, with Sirieix being confirmed as settled.

The First Dates star has attributed his recent ordeal to Brexit.

He wrote on Twitter: “How unnecessary and a total waste of time #settledstatus SO SO SO WRONG.”

Sirieix has consistently posted about Brexit and the need for truthful politics.