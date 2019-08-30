Naomi Campbell remembers ‘King’ Michael Jackson on anniversary of his birth

Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Michael Jackson – and the steamy music video they made together – as she marked what would have been his 61st birthday.

The supermodel starred opposite the King Of Pop in his video for In The Closet in 1992, in which they danced together in a desert-style landscape to the track from his Dangerous album.

Along with a picture of the pair of them on the set, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY. ALWAYS IN MY HEART. MISS YOU @MICHAELJACKSON. #FOREVERKINGOFPOP #BLACKEXCELLENCE #KING #TBT.”

The post was highly applauded by many, but some criticised the tribute, with one referring to Jackson’s reported “questionable behaviour”.

Earlier this year, child abuse allegations against Jackson resurfaced with the documentary Leaving Neverland, which featured graphic interviews with two men who say he routinely abused them as boys.

The Michael Jackson estate and his family members have dismissed the film as “yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on” the late singer.

While he was alive Jackson, one of the most influential and best-selling artists ever, vehemently denied the allegations of child sexual abuse that dogged him for more than a decade, and he was found not guilty of molesting a boy at a trial in 2005.

Despite the fresh allegations, Jackson’s legacy has continued, and the 10th anniversary of his death in June saw a widespread outpouring of love from his admirers across the world.

Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, and Campbell was one of the many stars and fans paying tribute to the late singer-songwriter and performer.

R&B singer Ne-Yo simply posted a shot of the Thriller star and wrote “HBD”, which means happy birthday.

Singer Brandy tweeted: “I love you Mike!!! I can hear you on my ear sometimes when I’m singing. Happy Birthday to you.”

Referring to her brother, music star Ray J, she added: “You are the Greatest!!! @RayJ and I are inspired by you.”

I love you Mike!!! I can hear you on my ear sometimes when I’m singing. Happy Birthday to you. You are the Greatest!!! @RayJ and I are inspired by you ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/TYhFRaPe13 — b r ?n d y (@4everBrandy) August 30, 2019

US pop-rap star MC Hammer wrote: “Happy Birthday Michael !!! Thank you for your music,your dance,your humanity and being the Soundtrack Of #millions of lives and memories. #KingOfPop.”

Happy Birthday Michael !!! Thank you for your music,your dance,your humanity and being the Soundtrack Of #millions of lives and memories. ???#KingOfPop ? pic.twitter.com/wxx8LHKY9z — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) August 29, 2019

Jackson’s sister La Toya tweeted: “To the most Loving! Caring! Understanding! Intriguing! Pure Hearted and Kind Hearted person in the world! You were definitely a gift from God! We Love you!

We Miss You! Happy Birthday! #KingOfPop #MJ #MichaelJackson #FKOP #Love #Family #latoyajckson #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson.”

Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson, who was in the boy band 3T in the 1990s, referred to the backlash his famous uncle has received over the past year.

He tweeted: “Uncle Michael, For 20+ years you were teased, bullied and targeted by the press, media, and tabloids. With all those lies they sold and spread, you are STILL beloved all over the world, and they can’t stand that. I wish one day they would just leave you alone. #KingOfPop.”

Uncle Michael, For 20+ years you were teased, bullied and targeted by the press, media, and tabloids. With all those lies they sold and spread, you are STILL beloved all over the world, and they can’t stand that. I wish one day they would just leave you alone.#KingOfPop — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 29, 2019

His brother and fellow 3T star Taryll posted on Instagram: “You always inspired me with your artistry, but even more so with your heart.

“I will forever be grateful for all the love you showed me. Your lessons I will never forget. Your friendship I will always cherish. I’m so thankful for all the laughs and fun moments we shared.

“I miss you so much, but I know you are still watching over me from your level of love and perfection. #happybirthday #michaeljackson #kingofpop #love #bestofalltime #forevermjj.”