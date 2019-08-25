Conductor who worked with Stormzy lands top role with BBC Symphony Orchestra

A Grammy award-winning British conductor who has worked with acts including Stormzy and the Arctic Monkeys has been given a top role at the prestigious BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Jules Buckley has been appointed creative artist in association for the next three years and joins a conducting team fronted by chief conductor Sakari Oramo.

Buckley is known for incorporating pop music into his projects and counts Basement Jaxx, Massive Attack and Dizzee Rascal among his past collaborators.

Sakari Oramo conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra (BBC/Chris Christodoulou/PA)

A 2015 partnership with BBC Radio 1Xtra saw Buckley and his Metropole Orkest work alongside grime artists including Glastonbury headliner Stormzy and Wretch 32 to create a celebration of urban music.

He also scored a number one album at the end of 2016 with Classic House alongside Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra.

Buckley first worked with the BBC SO in 2012 on an Urban Classic concert at the Barbican Hall.

He has performed regularly at the BBC Proms, presenting the Ibiza Prom, the Quincy Jones Proms and The Songs of Scott Walker.

Advertising

Buckley’s first performance as creative artist in association will see him conduct British pop and soul singer Lianne La Havas at the Barbican on February 28 next year.

Lianne La Havas at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

Buckley said: “It’s a huge honour for me to join the prestigious BBC Symphony Orchestra, having worked with them for Urban Classic, it feels amazing to come full circle and take on the role of creative artist in association, I hope to continue to innovate and challenge the stereotypes of what orchestral music should be.”

Director of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Paul Hughes said: “In 2012 the BBC SO and Jules first worked together on an Urban Classic celebration of pop culture in an orchestral context.

“His ability to bring together these two worlds produced something so thrilling and distinctive that we knew this was a very special relationship.

“Jules has the respect and affection of the BBC SO and the wider BBC, and I am tremendously excited to see the new directions he will take the orchestra in and the new audiences we will meet.”