Wiley claims Ed Sheeran is ‘using grime to look good’ in Twitter rant

Rapper Wiley has taken aim at Ed Sheeran for “using grime to look good” in a series of tweets, joking about using a guitar and foot pedal in his own work.

The music star, who is dubbed “the Godfather of Grime”, accused the singer-songwriter of being a “clout chaser” and a “culture vulture”, suggesting that he is taking advantage of the genre for his own benefit.

His string of social media messages came after Sheeran and Stormzy unveiled the remix to their song Take Me Back To London, featuring grime artists Jaykae and Aitch, which Wiley had criticised.

Wiley, 40, tweeted: “I’m sick of people using grime to look good for 2 minutes f*** Off ffs.”

He used a laughing emoji as he tweeted “shall I get my guitar and foot pedal out?”, referring to Sheeran’s live performances where he uses a guitar and foot pedal for his music to play on a loop.

He continued: “Anyone who uses us and our sounds are culture vultures… I’m getting my guitar and foot pedal out and I don’t wanna hear nobody moaning about nothing.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Without @THEREALGHETTS and scorcher and the movement we wouldn’t know Ed sheeran and neither would none of you lot.”

“Ed knows this when I hear him on grime in 2019 I will have loads to say he already knew which means he knew what he was doing but #Dead Cos you don’t care about grime #Folk you breaded stormzy.”

The Wearing My Rolex rapper added: “Don’t come to grime if your a clout chaser and a culture vulture stay away.

“I’m not bitter I’m real and I read between the the lines when others don’t. I can see what some can’t see. This is it.”

Wiley also retweeted a post that read: “Ed sheeran used our scene to buss, he is a user, he used stormzy for shape of you remix cos he was poppin, he used dave for an interview for clout, he used you jaykae for brum access and used aitch for manny connect and cos aitch poppin.. he is a clout chaser.”

“Worse than drake.”

The messages came after Vossi Bop hit-maker Stormzy defended Sheeran against Wiley, who had commented under Stormzy’s post on Instagram with their Take Me Back To London remix.

Wiley had written to Stormzy: “Oh shit so now ed you wanna do grime yeah f***** ell mate.”

Stormzy defended Sheeran, describing the music star as genuine.

He replied: “No Wiley you know Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can’t question that, you know I love you and respect you brother but nah don’t do that.”

Birmingham-based grime artist Jaykae was among those leaping to Sheeran’s defence, tweeting: “Wiley’s so sour and amped up about Ed making a grime song that he hasn’t even clocked I spun his head off in my verse.”

Wiley replied: “Bro you just sit down and bask in the tinie bit of glory you think your getting. You couldn’t spin me not on a song with Ed nor on power.”

Jaykae responded with a quip about Wiley having a “mid-life crisis on social media” and said he is “moving like a wasteman”.

Wiley and Sheeran previously worked together on the track You from Sheeran’s EP No.5 Collaborations Project in 2011.

Sheeran also worked with grime MC Ghetts on a track on the record.

His latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project, sees the Suffolk pop star collaborate with the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent, Bruno Mars, Khalid and Dave. The record is currently top of the charts in the UK.