The Cure to play final headline set of Glastonbury 2019

The Cure will bring Glastonbury Festival 2019 to a close when they play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

The band, fronted by Robert Smith, will headline the festival for the fourth time having first topped the bill in 1986.

It has been 24 years since The Cure last played at Worthy Farm, this year on the back of headlining Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands, Southside Festival in Germany, and Firenze Rocks in Italy.

Check out our gallery of photos from Saturday (so far!) at #Glastonbury2019 -> https://t.co/zbGJgHjAgD pic.twitter.com/7fJ0iZztlq — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 29, 2019

Kylie Minogue will take to the main stage at 3pm for the festival’s legends slot.

The 51-year-old told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I still can’t get over it. From the moment the words were uttered, I think I’ve been in shock, delight, surprise, anxiety.”

“Obviously, it’s emotional because of my history. The road to Glastonbury has been long and winding with some unexpected bumps, speed bumps!

“But it’s a big singalong, that’s what I’m hoping for, just a big love fest.”

The Australian pop star will be followed by Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend.

Elsewhere, Christine And The Queens, Janelle Monae, Rex Orange County and The Streets will headline stages across the site on the final day.

Festival-goers are expected to experience cooler temperatures than in recent days, with temperatures to peak at 20C.