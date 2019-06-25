Daniel Craig prowls round Jamaica in first look at Bond 25

Daniel Craig prowls round Jamaica armed with a gun, drives an open-top 4×4, and bumps into women on the dancefloor of a nightclub in the first look at the forthcoming James Bond film.

The glimpse at the as-yet-untitled Bond 25 also gives fans a look at Jeffrey Wright’s return as Felix Leiter and Lashana Lynch’s introduction as Nomi, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga at work.

A video shared by the official 007 account on Twitter, entitled On Set With Bond 25: Jamaica, opens with a helicopter and small plane crossing an orange sky, with a reggae beat soundtrack.

The camera then moves over a map of Jamaica before it shows Craig creeping along the side of a building armed with a weapon.

The clip also shows Craig in conversation with Fukunaga, as well as cameras capturing women dancing in a dark club.

It ends with a large blast, and fire fills the screen.

The production has been beset by issues in recent weeks, with a “controlled explosion” damaging the outside of the famous 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, leaving a crew member injured.

Advertising

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

No-one working inside the studio was hurt, but one crew member outside suffered “a minor injury”.

In May, Craig was injured while filming in Jamaica, forcing the actor, 51, to undergo “minor ankle surgery”.

Today HRH The Prince of Wales toured the #Bond25 sets @PinewoodStudios. The Prince was introduced to cast Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and director Cary Joji Fukunaga. On display were two @astonmartin cars, that will feature in the film. pic.twitter.com/VMu8S4CFhi — James Bond (@007) June 20, 2019

However he looked in good health when he was joined by the Prince of Wales on set last week.