Daniel Craig prowls round Jamaica in first look at Bond 25
The footage also shows Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch.
Daniel Craig prowls round Jamaica armed with a gun, drives an open-top 4×4, and bumps into women on the dancefloor of a nightclub in the first look at the forthcoming James Bond film.
The glimpse at the as-yet-untitled Bond 25 also gives fans a look at Jeffrey Wright’s return as Felix Leiter and Lashana Lynch’s introduction as Nomi, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga at work.
A video shared by the official 007 account on Twitter, entitled On Set With Bond 25: Jamaica, opens with a helicopter and small plane crossing an orange sky, with a reggae beat soundtrack.
The camera then moves over a map of Jamaica before it shows Craig creeping along the side of a building armed with a weapon.
The clip also shows Craig in conversation with Fukunaga, as well as cameras capturing women dancing in a dark club.
It ends with a large blast, and fire fills the screen.
The production has been beset by issues in recent weeks, with a “controlled explosion” damaging the outside of the famous 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, leaving a crew member injured.
No-one working inside the studio was hurt, but one crew member outside suffered “a minor injury”.
In May, Craig was injured while filming in Jamaica, forcing the actor, 51, to undergo “minor ankle surgery”.
However he looked in good health when he was joined by the Prince of Wales on set last week.
