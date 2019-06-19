David Gilmour to donate guitar auction proceeds to climate change charity

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is to donate the proceeds from his guitar auction to a climate change charity.

The rocker, 73, is selling more than 120 instruments used throughout his storied career, with a focus on his favoured Fender models.

The standout item is a 1969 Black Stratocaster, which was used on classic albums Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979).

David Gilmour is donating money raised from a guitar auction to a climate change charity (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It has an estimated sale price of between £79,000-£118,000.

Gilmour, who joined progressive rock band Pink Floyd in 1968, will donate all funds raised to climate change charity ClientEarth.

He said: “The global climate crisis is the greatest challenge that humanity will ever face, and we are within a few years of the effects of global warming being irreversible.

“As Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist said in a speech earlier this year ‘Either we choose to go on as a civilisation, or we don’t’. The choice really is that simple, and I hope that the sale of these guitars will help ClientEarth in their cause to use the law to bring about real change.

An art handler cradles the 1954 white Fender Stratocaster, with the serial number ‘0001’, which is part of a collection being sold by David Gilmour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We need a civilised world that goes on for all our grandchildren and beyond in which these guitars can be played and songs can be sung.”

Gilmour’s guitar collection will go under the hammer at Christie’s in New York on Thursday, having previously been on display in London and Los Angeles.

As well as the 1969 Black Stratocaster, also up for sale is Gilmour’s 1954 White Fender Stratocaster #0001, which he used while recording Another Brick In The Wall (Parts Two and Three).

The 1969 black Fender Stratocaster which is being sold at auction by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

That has a guide price of between £79,000-£118,000.

Gilmour said: “These guitars have been very good to me and many of them have gifted me pieces of music over the years. They have paid for themselves many times over, but it’s now time that they moved on.”

Organisers said estimates for items in the extensive collection range from £237- £118,000, appealing to both fans and collectors.

At the height of their popularity in the 1970s Pink Floyd consisted of guitarist Gilmour, Nick Mason on drums, Roger Waters on bass and vocals, and Richard Wright on keyboard.

They are one of the best-selling groups ever.