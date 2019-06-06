Menu

Richard Curtis to host screening of Yesterday at Latitude

Showbiz | Published:

The film features scenes set at the festival.

Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis will host a special screening of his new film Yesterday at Latitude.

The movie, directed by Danny Boyle, is set in a world where no one has heard of The Beatles.

Yesterday will be shown at the Suffolk festival, with Curtis holding a Q&A session following the screening.

Danny Boyle film screening
Himesh Patel, star of new Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis film Yesterday. (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Himesh Patel stars as a musician who wakes up in a reality where only he knows The Beatles’ back catalogue, and sets out for stardom.

The actor will also be taking part in the event at Latitude, which takes place from July 18 to 21.

Curtis said: “Yesterday was written in Suffolk, set in Suffolk, and begins and ends at Latitude.

“I’ve rarely missed a Latitude since it first began, and so I’m also very much looking forward to the Q&A session afterwards, as long as it doesn’t mean people are missing something better while Himesh and I are chatting away.”

Ed Sheeran, a Suffolk native, makes an appearance in the film.

Mark Kermode, Konnie Huq and poet Wendy Cope have also been confirmed as part of the Latitude line-up.

