Viewers moved by Vicky McClure’s show about dementia

Viewers have said they were in tears after watching Vicky McClure lead a team of dementia sufferers as they prepare to perform as a choir in front of an audience of 1,000 people.

The Line Of Duty star hosts the BBC One two-part series Our Dementia Choir, which sees if music can help people suffering from some forms of the condition.

McClure discusses her experience of seeing dementia first-hand after caring for her grandmother – “Nona” Iris – who died in 2015.

Social media users said they felt inspired after watching the show, which follows the journey of 20 people aged between 31 and 87 from McClure’s home town of Nottingham.

She joins forces with specialists from the fields of medicine, music therapy and performance, with choral director Mark De-Lisser helping to train the group during the first episode.

Dementia choir with @Vicky_McClure on @BBCOne right now is an incredible programme. Utterly heartbreaking, in pieces watching but loving the joy it’s bringing these families. Daniel and Jordan ? — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) May 2, 2019

Other viewers branded it “heartbreaking”, with BBC2 Radio Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball calling it an “incredible programme”.

Advertising

The presenter wrote: “Dementia choir with @Vicky_McClure on @BBCOne right now is an incredible programme.

“Utterly heartbreaking, in pieces watching but loving the joy it’s bringing these families.”

Huge respect to @Vicky_McClure for putting together #OurDementiaChoir Heart breaking to see a 30yr old diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. ? — Melissa Tereze | Author (@MelissaTereze) May 2, 2019

Viewers were particularly moved by the story of drummer Daniel, diagnosed with a rare form of dementia when he was 30 which meant he could no longer play the instrument.

Advertising

McClure, who plays DCI Kate Fleming in the Jed Mecurio drama, was in tears as the choir performed for Daniel – the youngest member of the choir – and his partner Jordan.

Davina McCall tweeted her support for the programme, posting a picture of her father who has dementia.

In an earlier post, the presenter also said she was in tears and called the episode “amazing”.

Wow, just wow. @Vicky_McClure #OurDementiaChoir what an incredibly emotional programme. Laughing, crying – feeling completely moved and inspired. #ProudFundraiser — Katy Burton (@katyb1890) May 2, 2019

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure continues on BBC One on Thursday May 9.