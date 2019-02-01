Will Young to read story about same sex parents on CBeebies

Will Young is to read a children’s story about same sex parents on CBeebies to celebrate LGBT families.

The singer is reading Two Dads for his CBeebies Bedtime Story, a tale of a boy who has been adopted and finds himself happily raised by two fathers.

Young has said he wants to read a story to mark LGBT History Month, and believes families “of all forms” should be recognised and appreciated.

The star has recently threatened to report The Grand Tour presenters to Ofcom over alleged “homophobic” remarks on the show, and said that he is convinced of the need to educate children on inclusivity.

He said: “Children’s books are one of the first ways we learn about the world around us so I’m overjoyed to be reading a story to mark LGBT History Month.

Will Young on the CBeebies set (BBC)

“More so than ever, families in all forms should be recognised and celebrated – whether that’s two dads, two mums, families with a mum and a dad, those with a single parent, adoptive families and so on.

“I’ve never been more sure that inclusivity starts from the youngest possible age. I hope these stories will be used for years to come.”

Two Dads is written by Carolyn Robertson, and illustrated by Sophie Humphreys. Young can be watched reading from the book on February 9.