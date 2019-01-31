Olafur Eliasson open to sparking romance with Tate Modern show

The artist who sparked romance when he installed a giant “sun” at Tate Modern is open to inspiring more love with his new show.

The gallery is holding an exhibition in the summer featuring 30 works by Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson.

His installation The Weather Project drew crowds to Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall 16 years ago and inspired couples to kiss.

Din blinde passager/Your blind passenger (Olafur Eliasson)

While the dazzling sun will not be recreated in the exhibition, highlights will include Your Blind Passenger, a tunnel filled with artificial fog into which only two people will be allowed at a time.

Asked whether the tunnel could have the same amorous effect on visitors as The Weather Project, he quipped that his dazzling sun installation had inspired “love and beyond”.

And Eliasson added: “So obviously I hope to facilitate lots of opportunities in the show as well.”

Your Spiral View by Olafur Eliasson (Olafur Eliasson)

Viewers will also be able to peep into the artist’s studio to see how “an idea gets bones and flesh and grows” in weekly Skype calls.

Eliasson recently unveiled Ice Watch in London, a public art installation created with melting ice blocks designed to show the reality of climate change.

Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life opens on July 11 at Tate Modern.