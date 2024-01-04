PODCAST: Eric Smith interviews Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

John Campion was elected as PCC for the Conservative Party in 2016 .

Prior to taking on the role, Mr Campion worked for HM Prison Service as a contractors escort, and served as leader of Wyre Forest District Council.

Together with the Chief Constable, he sets the policy and budgets for policing across Shropshire. Currently, Mr Campion is consulting on the policing budget for West Mercia for the next financial year, and is asking taxpayers if they are happy to pay more for extra policing.

The PCC’s has promised he will continue to deliver on the public’s priorities: seeing greater visibility and accessibility of police officers, better quality investigations and outcomes, and improved public contact.