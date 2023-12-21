PODCAST: Can public transport in rural Shropshire ever be improved? Eric Smith interviews the expert
Have you ever wondered how public transport in a rural county like Shropshire might be improved?
Plus
By Eric Smith
Published
Well, Eric Smith's guest on Shropshire Star podcast 'In Conversation With Eric Smith' this week is Professor John Whitelegg - a man who knows transport better than the vast majority of people on earth.
He's an internationally recognised transport campaigner, who has advised governments around the world.