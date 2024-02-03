Heads up for gardeners as author Caroline Quentin is booked for a date in Oswestry

Caroline Quentin is well known for her lead roles in the award-winning British sitcom Men Behaving Badly and crime drama Jonathan Creek.

She is also an author, and Booka Bookshop in Oswestry has arranged for Caroline to come to the The Holroyd Community Theatre, on Saturday, March 2, to give a talk from 2pm, with doors opening half an hour before.

Caroline has a new book called Drawn to the Garden and will be taking the audience on a horticultural journey through life.

Though she now has a large following on her Instagram account, @CQGardens, her attitude to gardening is the same as it has always been – expertise helps but is not essential.

A spokesperson for Booka said: "Illustrated by Caroline herself, this gorgeous book mixes personal stories of her life and experiences in the garden, with practical tips, recipes for food and drink, and even the occasional favourite poem.

"As she likes to misquote Dorothy Parker: ‘Take to horticulture, it’s cheaper than a shrink’."

Tickets and more information are available online.