Crowds not put off as Oswestry Show experiences its 'worst weather'

As rain lashed Shropshire at the weekend, more than 120 trade stands promoting agriculture and rural ideas were at the 136th Oswestry Show.

While organisers urged visitors to use the park and ride facilities due to the car park quickly turning into a quagmire, they said they were pleased with the numbers who turned up in the wake of such poor weather.

Chairman of the Oswestry Show, Janet Ward, said Saturday had been the worst weather she has experienced in the event's 137-year history.

She added: "It has been the most dreadful day weather-wise and is probably the worst we have had it at the Oswestry Show, so we were not expecting many people to turn up - but the support has been amazing and we have had a great crowd.

"We had some wonderful trade stands and we knew the farmers would not be put off by the weather, but to see so many visitors has been uplifting."

She added that all the events went ahead in the main ring as planned.

The show boasted a large horse section including Shetland ponies to heavy horses as well as retrained racehorses, a large selection of Cattle and a small livestock section.

Visitors also made good use of the food marquees and extended horticultural marquee to shelter from the worst excesses of the weather.