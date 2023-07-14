Hopes to bring successful bonfire and fireworks display back to Oswestry town centre

The 2021 Oswestry bonfire and firework display

The event, which has been held in the town's Brogyntyn Park for more than three decades, attracts between 3,000 and 4,000 people each year and raises tens of thousands of pounds for charity and good causes.

Cancelled at the eleventh hour in 2023 because of safety advice, a display was instead held at The Venue, Park Hall, outside Oswestry - thanks to local company, Manic Events, and The New Saints football club joining forces with Oswestry Borderland Rotary, which provides volunteers on the night.

At their meeting on Wednesday Oswestry town councillors said they would like to see the event return to the town centre this November.

The meeting was told that the decision was taken not to go ahead after advice from the Shropshire Safety Advisory Group because of a limited site entrance and exit at Brogyntyn Park.

Talks were now underway to see if a second means of access could be created but that would be dependant on a landowner, councillors were told.

Councillor Jay Moore said that if Brogyntyn Park was not feasible, maybe the council could look at Cae Glas Park in the centre of town as an alternative venue.

"I appreciate that this is in a more residential area and we would have to look at low-noise fireworks," he said.

Councillor Duncan Kerr said there were also other sites in Oswestry that could be investigated, including the Wilfred Owen Green.

"We have plenty of time to put everything in place," he said.

The bonfire and firework event was first set up 35 years ago by the Treble Niners, a group of retained and retired firefighters with the town council underwriting the event.

The firefighters in the town were concerned about the number of out-of-hand back garden bonfire and firework events they were attending.

They also organised a huge millennium firework event at Brogyntyn Park to see in the new century.