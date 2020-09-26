Christmas not cancelled but Oswestry's main events shelved

But councillors say that Christmas definitely isn't cancelled in the town and there could be a series of small festive markets to help boost the economy and local shops.

The season usually gets underway in Oswestry with a switching on of the Christmas lights in November, an event that attracts several hundred people.

A few weeks later thousands cram into the streets for the annual Christmas Live and late night shopping event with the town transformed into a giant fun fair, street market and open air music venue.

But at Wednesday's town council meeting it was agreed that because of the current worries over a new rise in coronavirus both nights would be cancelled.

Councillors said it would pose too much of a risk to have so many people in the town centre.

Town clerk, Councillor Arren Roberts said this did not mean that Christmas was cancelled.

He said councillors had asked staff to come back to a future meeting with ideas for much smaller festive events, for example a series of markets in the lead up to Christmas. There could also be a virtual switching on ceremony of the Christmas lights.

Councillors also decided to cancel the annual bonfire and firework night that is held at Brogyntyn Park.

The evening is also one that attracts hundreds of people, including families and raises thousands of pounds for local good causes.

One event that will still be marked will be Remembrance Sunday although this is likely to be very different from usual.

In the past there has been a major parade from the Guildhall to St Oswald's Church with a two minute silence at the Cae Glas Park gates, the town's war memorial.

It is now likely that the two minute silence will be observed by a socially distanced group of civic representatives.