Performing arts academy near Oswestry hosting online masterclasses

The Face2Face performance academy which is based at the Holroyd Community Theatre, Weston Rhyn, has decided to keep its curtains open with classes from stars of the West End.

The first session will be delivered by Christina Modestou, star of the musical Six.

Ahead of her class, she said: “I’m really looking forward to teaching the Face2Face students. I think it is brilliant that technology can allow us to do this.

“I hope that the students enjoy my session, and gain an insight into the industry.”

Christina has also starred in The Boy in the Dress, The Winter’s Tale, Little Shop of Horrors, The Last Mermaid and Shrek.

As well as these masterclasses, the performing arts students have been developing their skills with online video lessons and tutorials from their regular coaches.

Face2Face manager and head coach Michael Jenkins said: “We’re thrilled to be offering a range of activities for our students. It is important to keep things as normal as possible whilst lockdown continues.

“Our students take so much more than just performance tuition from their usual sessions. They enjoy the social aspect of the academy, and the opportunity to express their true feelings through the various different disciplines.

“I am keen to provide a similar experience whilst the current measures are in place. We’re extremely thankful that technology is so readily available to us.”

Face2Face takes place each Friday evening in term time.

The academy is open to children aged nine to 18 wanting to develop their skills in acting, singing and dancing. For more information about the academy email face2face@moretonhall.com