Egg-cellent Easter challenge for arty youngsters

The Movement Centre in Oswestry, which has had to temporarily close during the Covid-19 crisis, has launched a competition for children to decorate an Easter egg, with prizes of Cadbury’s chocolate online gift vouchers up for grabs.

It costs £2.50 to take part, with all proceeds going to The Movement Centre charity, which helps children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential.

To enter, people can post pictures of their eggs on The Movement Centre’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TMCOswestry where they can also make the £2.50 donation to take part.

The winner will be announced on Good Friday, so people don’t have long to enter.

Law firm Lanyon Bowdler, a long-time supporter of the charity, is sponsoring the Easter activities.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence and brain injury specialist at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “I would encourage everyone to have a go at the Easter egg decorating competition - I know families are having a hard time keeping the children entertained during this lockdown, so why not have some fun and help raise money for a worthy cause at the same time?”

Victoria Handbury-Madin, chief executive of The Movement Centre, added: “This is the first time in 24 years that we have had to close our doors and temporarily stop all of our clinical services, which has been extremely hard for us.

“In 2019 we lost all NHS support for our therapy, due to cuts.

“The charity provides a specialist therapy called Targeted Training. We are the only provider of this therapy, which enables children to gain independence, to develop the skills to gain head control, to sit unaided or to take their first steps. This is often life-changing for them and their families.

“Every penny raised will help us to weather this storm so we can continue to provide our life-changing therapy.”

For more information about how to support The Movement Centre, email info@themovementcentre.co.uk