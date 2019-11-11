Children In Need: Oswestry crowds welcome Rickshaw Challenge

Riders taking on the Pedal for Pudsey Children in Need challenge set off from Oswestry for Crewe this morning, on the fourth leg of their journey.

On Sunday they travelled 50 miles across the region,

Adelle and Matt Baker set off from Oswestry with big smiles this morning. 43 miles until Crewe #RickshawChallenge 💪 pic.twitter.com/PCuFXKN98r — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 11, 2019

The team of six young people, accompanied by The One Show’s Matt Baker, are attempting to ride the 400-mile route from Holyhead to London.

They set off on Sunday morning from Machynlleth and cycled through Meifod, Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, Llanymynech and Pant before settling in Oswestry last night, where crowds lined the streets to greet them.

Matt Baker told the hundreds lining the streets: "It seems like half of the town is here and half of the town is there, where we just came in. That support, what you're doing, the love that you're sharing and the reason you're here is absolutely massive."

A busy and fabulous Remembrance Sunday in #Oswestry ... family fun this evening thanks to #RickshawChallenge @BBCCiN and the tireless Matt Baker! #proudtobeoswestry https://t.co/uFP1edrIXF pic.twitter.com/iAiB9Ad1gg — Be a better fish (@Beabetterfish) November 10, 2019

A smiling Team Rickshaw have finished Day Three to a huge crowd and plenty of cheers in Oswestry! 🙌 #RickshawChallenge pic.twitter.com/ROXTimcqeV — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 10, 2019

Fantastic to see so much support for the amazing #RickshawChallenge in #Oswestry this evening @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/nawr195FGD — Oswestry In Bloom (@OswestryIn) November 10, 2019

This year's rickshaw has been adapted to enable visually impaired and blind riders to take part in the challenge.

If all goes to plan, they will arrive in London on Friday in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.