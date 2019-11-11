Menu

Children In Need: Oswestry crowds welcome Rickshaw Challenge

By Aimee Jones | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published: | Last Updated:

The BBC's Rickshaw Challenge was greeted by crowds of people as it took the roads of Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The Rickshaw Challenge team arrives in Oswestry. Photo: BBC Children in Need

Riders taking on the Pedal for Pudsey Children in Need challenge set off from Oswestry for Crewe this morning, on the fourth leg of their journey.

On Sunday they travelled 50 miles across the region,

The team of six young people, accompanied by The One Show’s Matt Baker, are attempting to ride the 400-mile route from Holyhead to London.

They set off on Sunday morning from Machynlleth and cycled through Meifod, Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, Llanymynech and Pant before settling in Oswestry last night, where crowds lined the streets to greet them.

Matt Baker told the hundreds lining the streets: "It seems like half of the town is here and half of the town is there, where we just came in. That support, what you're doing, the love that you're sharing and the reason you're here is absolutely massive."

This year's rickshaw has been adapted to enable visually impaired and blind riders to take part in the challenge.

If all goes to plan, they will arrive in London on Friday in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

