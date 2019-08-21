Oswestry could help tragedy hit opera duo

Leading tenor Nick Sales who runs the opera company with his partner and leading soprano Sarah Helsby Hughes, was struck down by a brain aneurysm in January.

All performances of the opera company had to be cancelled, and seven months later, Nick remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Now Sarah, who is doing all she can to help her partner will be returning to Oswestry on September 14 to perform an opera gala concert with other performers.

The concert will be held at The Marches School theatre in the town, starting at 6pm.

Mike Coppock, who is helping to bring the concert to the town, said he hoped local people would support the concert.

"Sarah is now homeless and we hope the concert will help both of them," he said.

Ticket are available from Rowanthorn, Chapel Court, at £18, and free for under 18s or by telephoning 01691 238227.