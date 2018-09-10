Up and coming star in Shropshire

Elan Catrin Parry, 16, from Wrexham is the first female Welsh singer since to be exclusively signed to Decca Records since Katherine Jenkins in 2003.

Her rise to stardom was revealed on the ITV show, This Time Next Year, with Davina McCall.

She will sing alongside the Wrexham Symphony Orchestra at the Proms in the Park at the British Ironwork Centre, Oswestry, on September 15.

Decca signed Elan after seeing her perform at an Eisteddfod on Anglesey.

Chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, Clive Knowles, said: "Everyone is saying that she will be the next Katherine Jenkins and we are delighted to have her perform at Proms in the Park. This is a great event for us and was a big success last year.

The evening ends with traditional Proms songs and flag waving and a firework display. Proceeds collected on the night are in aid of Nightingale House Hospice.

It is a busy weekend for the centre which is hosting a memory walk for dementia charities on the Sunday.