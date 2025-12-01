11 adorable photos of sausage dogs taking over Shropshire attraction as popular Christmas Dachshund Extravaganza returns

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch went 'mutts' on Sunday (November 30) as the popular Christmas Dachshund Extravaganza returned for its fifth year - and what organisers hailed as their biggest and best yet.

Owners and their four-legged friends enjoyed a scenic walk around the lake, browsed dog-themed stalls, and took part in competitions that saw tails wagging across the site. This was the second year the event had been held at Alderford Lake, after last year's successful move.

Attendees came from across the country, from as far as Edinburgh, Newcastle, and London.

Visitors made the most of the paw-fect photo opportunities on offer, while the dog-friendly café kept pups well supplied with treats.