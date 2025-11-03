Hundreds of sausage dogs to take over Shropshire attraction this month for return of popular Christmas dachshund event

The Christmas Dachshund Extravaganza will be back for its fifth year at Alderford Lake in Whitchurch on November 30, running from 10.30am to 4pm, and promising a day of festive fun for sausage dogs and their owners.

Visitors can celebrate Christmas with their furry companions by enjoying a walk around the picturesque lake, exploring dog-related stalls, and taking part in competitions.

Last year, the event moved to its new home at Alderford Lake, drawing hundreds of dachshund owners from across the country.

Attendees are being promised countless photo opportunities and a dog-friendly café, while dachshunds and their owners can also meet 'Santa Paws' inside a grotto and enjoy free 'puppuccinos'.

Highlights will include a fancy dress competition and a raffle with prizes up for grabs. Last year attendees travelled from as far afield as Peterborough and South Wales to join in with the fun, and helped raise more than £4,000 for charity in the process.

Proceeds from ticket sales will once again support Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a charity which loans equipment to dachshunds with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

Meanwhile, the raffle will raise funds for Dachshund Rescue UK, which will also be represented at the event.

Organiser Michelle Evans said: "We are really looking forward to it. Last year we had more than 600 attendees, so we are hoping to beat that this year!

"We also raised £4,000 for charity, so hopefully we can go one step further.

"We can only raise money for dachshund charities with your help, so a huge thank you for your support, if you would like to donate a prize for our raffle, please get in touch."

Tickets for the Christmas Dachshund Extravaganza can be purchased here.