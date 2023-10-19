Shropshire Nicky nearly wins 'star baker' as Alison Hammond scoffs her chocolates in The Great British Bake Off

Nicky, from the Market Drayton area

The 52-year-old from Market Drayton came into her own in chocolate week, baking three well-received creations.

Her "showstopper" included individual chocolates, one of which was thrown up to bubbly Brummie presenter Alison, who gratefully received the tasty treat.

Judge Paul Hollywood said she was "in the mix" to be the week's "star baker" with Matty. But he and fellow judge Prue Leith ultimately handed Matty the week's plaudits.

The first challenge was a chocolate tort, and everything started well for Nicky.

Paul said her plans for a "dreamy" tort with almond nougatine and vanilla were "brave".

Nicky said it was time to "go large or go home", and her cake was branded "amazing" by Paul.

Prue said: "It's a little work of art. It's classy and cool. The mousse is holding its shape."

Paul added: "It probably needed a fruit in there, but I think you've done a decent job. Well done."

A thrilled Nicky said: "I can go off skipping into the meadows, ready for my technical!"

The technical challenge was to make six identical cheesecakes with a white chocolate filling and decorations. Prue said it was a test which required "perseverane and patience".

The caramelised white chocolate filling was the main difficulty most contestants had, as they tried to measure the perfect time for microwave bursts to get the perfect colour and texture.

The heat in the kitchen proved too much for Tasha, who had to take medical break and couldn't continue.

Nicky's attempt was ranked fourth in the group, with Prue saying her "oaty base is not very even". She did praise her "delicious" blackcurrants though, and Paul said her filling was "alright". That challenge was won by Dan.

The chocolate box "showstopper" test was all about "precision and flavour", according to Prue.

"This is their chance to shine," added Paul. "There's a few in trouble."

Nicky's "This Is No Ordinary Chocolate Box" with orange liqueur looked a daunting prospect, and she struggled to get her truffles out of the mould.

She only managed to make three chocolates, one of which was snaffled up by Alison.

But ultimately she earned rave reviews, with Prue saying it looked "amazing" and she loved the "richness". Paul added that the shine was "fantastic".

Nicky remarked: "That was a nice way to finish the day off!"