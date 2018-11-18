Menu

In pictures: Thousands pack Market Drayton for Christmas fair and lights

By Rory Smith | Market Drayton | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

Market Drayton saw thousands of people take to the streets to watch the town's Christmas lights switched on.

Becky Holmes from Crafts by Becky with her reindeers

Cheshire Street is packed

Grove School Choir performing at the Buttercross

Alisa Duce from The Appliance Shop

Salopian Brass performing outside Market Drayton Library

Alexandra Maccioni from Alexandra Christina Bespoke Floral Designer

Grove School Choir performing at the Buttercross

In an action-packed day starting at 9am, three parades took place, along with First World War re-enactments, a miniature steam train and Father Christmas with his sleigh.

The mayor of the town, Councillor Mark Whittle, said it was one of the busiest events yet.

"I've never seen the town square so busy," he said.

Grove School Choir performing at the Buttercross

"The crowds were shoulder to shoulder and everyone there was in good spirit. I have to admit it's been extremely tiring but it was well worth it."

Fire breathing acts, a group of 30 line dancers and giant gingerbread men all featured at the event, as well as brass bands and a number of local choirs.

"I can't remember a busier time for our town's Christmas lights and I'm happy to say the day went without any troubles at all," added Councillor Whittle.

"It was an honour to be a part of and it's time like now I feel proud to be the mayor."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

