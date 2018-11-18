In pictures: Thousands pack Market Drayton for Christmas fair and lights

In an action-packed day starting at 9am, three parades took place, along with First World War re-enactments, a miniature steam train and Father Christmas with his sleigh.

The mayor of the town, Councillor Mark Whittle, said it was one of the busiest events yet.

"I've never seen the town square so busy," he said.

Grove School Choir performing at the Buttercross

"The crowds were shoulder to shoulder and everyone there was in good spirit. I have to admit it's been extremely tiring but it was well worth it."

Fire breathing acts, a group of 30 line dancers and giant gingerbread men all featured at the event, as well as brass bands and a number of local choirs.

"I can't remember a busier time for our town's Christmas lights and I'm happy to say the day went without any troubles at all," added Councillor Whittle.

"It was an honour to be a part of and it's time like now I feel proud to be the mayor."