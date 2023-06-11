Jack Savoretti's Forest Live appearance wiped out as storm sweeps in

Jack Savoretti

Music leading up to Jack Savoretti's performance at Forest Live was halted and the arena cleared after lightning moved across the region on Sunday night.

Support act Natalie Imbruglia was forced to stop during her third song Shiver.

The audience was told to clear the arena and wait in their cars until an announcement was made, and the show was cancelled at around 9pm.

Torrential rain returned to much of the West Midlands on Sunday night after another day of hot weather. It followed a similar pattern to Saturday, when storms also moved in.