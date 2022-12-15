Notification Settings

String of new shows booked for Wolverhampton Civic Hall next year

By Adam SmithMusicPublished:

A string of shows including Punjabi actor and singer Ranjit Bawa will perform at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall once it reopens next year.

Gary Powndland
Gary Powndland

Mr Bawa, whose single Jatt Di Akal broke a number of records, will perform at the venue on June 11.

Other acts which have been booked at The Halls Wolverhampton are Leftfield, on June 3, and the Black Country's own comedian Gary Powndland.

Gary and friends have been chosen to perform in the first month of the venue, which is reopening after refurbishment, on June 23.

He said: "Me and the gang will headline the newly reopened Wolves Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton on June 23rd, as part of the venue's opening month!

"It's the biggest show of my career and the boys have written a completely new show ready for 2023, you won't want to miss it!"

The Dead South will perform on November 4 next year.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

