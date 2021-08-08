Thousands join 80s party for long-awaited Let's Rock Shrewsbury

Rain didn't dampen the spirit of the crowd as the Let's Rock Shrewsbury returned

Eighties music filled the air at Let's Rock Shrewsbury on Saturday, with festivalgoers donning fancy dress and enjoying a dance next to the big stage.

Many more watched the events on folding chairs, taking advantage of the food and drink stalls.

The line-up for the day featured Adam Ant, OMD, ABC, Howard Jones, Tony Hadley, Midge Ure's Electronica, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Peter Hook & The Light, Then Jerico, and Peter Wylie.

Marc Almond was one of the performers at Let's Rock Shrewsbury

There was a sea of colour as people used umbrellas to shelter from the rain, but the weather failed to dampen spirits.

Many showed excitement that the festival was able to go ahead after being postponed last year and said it was a welcome relief after the lockdowns during the pandemic.

The festival returned after being cancelled in 2020

Jan Jones, of Shrewsbury, was in a group of friends who dressed in 80s tops to get in the spirit.

The 49-year-old, who said she had been looking forward to Nik Kershaw, added: "After lockdown it's been something to look forward to and get together with our friends. "I've been before but years ago. There's an amazing atmosphere."

Nik Kershaw was a highlight for some fans

Cathy Jones, 49, of Shrewsbury, who was with the same group, said: "It is absolutely brilliant. We were ready for it."

Helen Morris, from Shrewsbury, who went to the festival with best friend Joanne Simmill, said: "I couldn't wait to get back into the party mood. It's a great atmosphere, just amazing."

Dave Benson Phillips also made an appearance

Nicki Higgins, 54, of Shrewsbury, was also with friends at the festival.

She said: "The line-up is superb. I spent all my teenage years in the 80s. This is my era.

People were delighted to see the festival return

"After lockdown we've been looking forward to this. I think it's brilliant that all the acts have being able to make the new date."

Around 10,000 fans have attended the three previous events in Shrewsbury, with the Quarry hosting the first Let's Rock in 2017.

The festival was a one-day event this year

Many are looking forward to a summer of music after festivals were cancelled last year.

While a handful of 2021 events have either been moved to online only, postponed or cancelled altogether, a growing number of festivals are still going ahead with varying restrictions.

Let's Rock Shrewsbury is a popular event in the Quarry