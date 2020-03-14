Second wave of acts announced for Sonic Wave Festival in Birmingham

S-X, Night Cafe, Murkage Dave and Marsicans are among the new acts set to perform at Sonic Wave Festival.

Other new acts include Crows, Kiko, Phoebe Green, Phil Madeley, Kid Kapichi and Crows.

They join the likes of The Twang, Jaws and Swim Deep at the May Bank Holiday event that will take place at the Custard Factory, O2 Institute, Mama Roux's and Dead Wax.

Sonic Wave Festival will take place on May 24.

