Menu

Advertising

Second wave of acts announced for Sonic Wave Festival in Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

The second wave of acts have been announced for a new multi-venue festival coming to Birmingham.

Sonic Wave Festival

S-X, Night Cafe, Murkage Dave and Marsicans are among the new acts set to perform at Sonic Wave Festival.

Other new acts include Crows, Kiko, Phoebe Green, Phil Madeley, Kid Kapichi and Crows.

They join the likes of The Twang, Jaws and Swim Deep at the May Bank Holiday event that will take place at the Custard Factory, O2 Institute, Mama Roux's and Dead Wax.

Sonic Wave Festival will take place on May 24.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News