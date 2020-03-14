Menu

Asking Alexandria to bring first tour in two years to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

British metalcore band Asking Alexandria will perform in Birmingham later this year.

Asking Alexandria

The tour comes in support of the quintet's sixth studio album, Like A House On Fire, and is their first tour in more than two years.

Formed in 2006, the group is best known for songs such as Alone in a Room, Into the Fire, Moving On, Not the American Average, A Prophecy, Final Episode and more.

In 2011 the group received the Kerrang! Award for Best British Newcomer, and a second for Best British Band in 2016.

Asking Alexandria will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 21.

