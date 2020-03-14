Advertising
Asking Alexandria to bring first tour in two years to Birmingham
British metalcore band Asking Alexandria will perform in Birmingham later this year.
The tour comes in support of the quintet's sixth studio album, Like A House On Fire, and is their first tour in more than two years.
Formed in 2006, the group is best known for songs such as Alone in a Room, Into the Fire, Moving On, Not the American Average, A Prophecy, Final Episode and more.
In 2011 the group received the Kerrang! Award for Best British Newcomer, and a second for Best British Band in 2016.
Asking Alexandria will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 21.
