Genesis add extra Birmingham date to Last Domino tour

The rock icons will perform at Arena Birmingham on December 6 as well as the previously announced December 5.

The group - made up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford - will embark on their first tour in 13 years, accompanied by Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer.

Genesis last went on the road in 2007 as part of their Turn It On Again world tour.

Best known for tracks including I Can’t Dance and That’s All, Genesis formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.

Their discography includes fifteen studio and six live albums, six of which topped the UK chart.

They have won numerous awards and nominations and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

In January, the trio were spotted together at a New York Knicks game at New York’s Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours of a reunion.

