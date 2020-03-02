Michael Ball and Alfie Boe bring magical show to Birmingham - review

Michael Ball and Alfie Bow’s Back Together Tour is based around their third album together - and features songs from musicals, covers and some of their biggest musical influences.

They performed to a packed out audience at Arena Birmingham on Sunday and didn’t disappoint.

With an orchestra and backing singers, the duo burst onto the stage with great fanfare to sing the Greatest Show from the Greatest Showman, with lights all flashing.

They quickly moved on to a cover of Aretha Franklin and and George Michael’s I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) followed by You’ll Be Back from popular West End musical, Hamilton.

It’s clear the duo are great friends on and off the stage, with the bromance shining through. Their charisma is infectious as they tell the audience their stories and have them laughing at their jokes.

Next up is Gene Pitney and Marc Almond’s 1989 hit Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart, Sunrise, Sunset from Fiddler on the Roof, and a new song written by The Shires' Ben Earle - Army - which also impressed the audience.

The area erupted as the duo performed Something Inside So Strong and You’re The Voice.

A highlight was Boe’s version of Snow Patrol’s Run - which saw the thousands of fans light up their phone torches to illuminate the arena.

The show provides great comedy value - as the two men compete for who is the most popular, or who has the best hair. Boe states his hate for the big screens as they zoom into the bald spot forming that he can’t quite hide with his hair.

Both respected stage performers, Ball and Boe arguably made their names starring in Les Misérables. A young Ball made his West End debut playing Marius in the original 1985 production, while Boe has returned as Jean Valjean on the West End and Broadway over the years.

They both recently starred in the all star West End concert, which ran between August and November last year, with Boe returning as Valjean and Ball playing policeman Javert.

Ball launched into the emotional Stars, while you could hardly hear a pin drop in the audience as Boe belted out Bring Him Home. The duo then returned to the stage together for One Day More.

The Les Misérables segment was arguably the best part of the show, closely followed by the Circle of Life and He Lives In You from the Lion King.

The show draws to a close with a Queen medley (Who Wants To Live Forever, The Show Must Go On and Friends Will Be Friends) and a rendition of My Way.

But just as you think the duo are about to exit, they surprise the audience with a Grease megamix as they jive their way out of the arena.