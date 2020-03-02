Download Festival announces major site changes for 2020 event

For the outdoor summer event, The Village area has been moved closer to The Arena and will be located on a 'hardstanding tarmac lake'.

The move comes after muddy conditions at last year's event that saw many metal fans return home before the festival had begun.

Other changes include a 900 meter 'merch superstore' in The Village.

For 2020, Download Festival has introduced a new east car park, which alongside the west car park, will be dedicated to weekend campers with easy access to campsites either side of the site.

Oganisers for the Donnington Park event have reduced walking distances for festival attendees by moving campsites, car parks, the transport hub and The Village.

The new campsite locations mean that Downloaders can reach their tents in the furthest campsites from The Arena in just 25 minutes.

The newly located general campsites will also see a fan rebrand, and Downloaders can suggest what each of the six campsites should be called right here.

The Accessible Campsite remains on the same hardstanding location

Entries must be submitted by Monday, March 9, and winning names will be announced via socials on Friday, March 13.

Greenpeace’s Eco Campsite also returns for its third year, with 100 per cent of tents taken away in the previous two years.

To lessen its impact on the environment, Download will be powered with renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) biofuel.

The event also boasts a recycling and composting scheme, renewable plant-based bottles and vegan food offerings.

Inspired by Iron Maiden performing their Legacy of the Beast Tour, Download will be celebrating the festivals legacy with a time capsule burial on the hallowed grounds of Donington.

Download will be calling on its line up of musicians across the weekend to contribute to the time capsule and make their mark on the Download Festival legacy, Downloaders will also be able to suggest what can be included and have the chance to add their own bit of history.

May 2078 will see the resurfacing date, marking 75 years since the very first Download Festival.

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic MD says: “Download is a festival like no other, the audience is as essential as a headliner and we’re excited to bring these site changes to the 2020 festival for better customer experience.

"The new location of The Village is incredibly exciting as we have made use of the hardstanding tarmac lake.

"What’s equally exciting is the merch superstore that will be located here, with plenty of options to commemorate the weekend.

"The new Castle Donington Bypass has allowed us to introduce a third carpark for those coming from the North, and all these site changes have reduced walking times across the site.

"The legacy of Download deserves to be celebrated so we will be burying a time capsule on site during Download weekend.

"Artists will add to it, and I would love for Downloaders to be involved by suggesting items to include and becoming a part of history. Here’s to a great 2020.”

Download Festival will see performances from KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Deftones, Alter Bridge, Korn and more.

It comes to Donnington Park from June 12 to 14.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.